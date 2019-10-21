Chatfield man sentenced for mistreating horses

PRESTON, Minn. – It’s jail time for a Chatfield man who mistreated horses.

Jeremiah George Smaglik, 43, pleaded guilty in September to two gross misdemeanor charges of overworking/mistreating animals. Six other charges of the same crime, including two felony counts, were dismissed.

Smaglik was charged in May after repeated complaints about horses in distress on Smaglik’s property on Highway 30 near Bucksnort Dam. A visit by the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Humane Society in March found two dead horses, others thin to the point their spines and rib bones were showing, and outside paddocks full of manure, dirt, and mud with no clear ground.

Smaglik was sentenced Monday to 19 days in jail, a $900 fine, two years of probation, and must pay $302.50 in restitution.