Chatfield man sentenced for Stewartville crimes

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An argument over a child which escalated to a physical confrontation results in probation for a Chatfield man.

Samuel David Earl Steward, 34, was arrested in August and charged with domestic assault by strangulation, 5th degree drug possession, and two counts of misdemeanor domestic assault. Authorities say Steward got into a dispute with a woman in Stewartville, claiming she was in no condition to take care of a child in a stroller.

Steward pleaded guilty to 5th degree drug possession and misdemeanor domestic assault. He was sentenced Monday to five years of supervised probation and must either pay a $500 fine or do 50 hours of community work service.