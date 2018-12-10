Clear

Chatfield man sentenced for Stewartville crimes

Police say it started as an argument over a child in a stroller.

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 5:07 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An argument over a child which escalated to a physical confrontation results in probation for a Chatfield man.

Samuel David Earl Steward, 34, was arrested in August and charged with domestic assault by strangulation, 5th degree drug possession, and two counts of misdemeanor domestic assault. Authorities say Steward got into a dispute with a woman in Stewartville, claiming she was in no condition to take care of a child in a stroller.

Steward pleaded guilty to 5th degree drug possession and misdemeanor domestic assault. He was sentenced Monday to five years of supervised probation and must either pay a $500 fine or do 50 hours of community work service.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 8°
Albert Lea
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 12°
Austin
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 7°
Charles City
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 9°
Rochester
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 4°
More fog will be possible tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Free Library Launches

Image

Communities feeling firefighter shortage

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Balloon Brigade looks to spread holiday cheer

Image

Program looks to train construction workers

Image

BBB issues warning about gift cards

Image

Program looks to feed students over holiday break

Image

Costs from Presidential Visit might not be reimbursed

Image

My Money - Alternatives to gift giving

Image

Monday Morning's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events