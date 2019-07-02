DECORAH, Minn. – A southeast Minnesota man is now set to stand trial for sex assault in northeast Iowa.
Damian Eugene Anthony, 18 of Chatfield, is facing one count of 3rd degree sexual abuse in Winneshiek County District Court. The victim told the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office the abuse happened April 12 in the 3000 block of County Road 14.
Court documents state that Anthony admitted to knowing the victim was under the influence of marijuana and possibly alcohol.
A trial is scheduled to begin on August 28.
Related Content
- Chatfield man pleads not guilty to NE Iowa sex abuse
- NE Iowa man facing sex abuse charge
- NE Iowa man facing sex abuse charge
- Chatfield man accused of NE Iowa sexual assault
- Nursing assistant in NE Iowa pleads guilty in patient sex abuse case
- Northeast Iowa man pleads not guilty to child sex abuse
- Chatfield woman pleads guilty to selling meth
- Man pleads not guilty in NE Iowa livestock neglect
- Austin man pleads guilty in NE Iowa burglary
- Former Britt man pleads not guilty to sex abuse
Scroll for more content...