Chatfield man pleads not guilty to NE Iowa sex abuse

DECORAH, Minn. – A southeast Minnesota man is now set to stand trial for sex assault in northeast Iowa.

Damian Eugene Anthony, 18 of Chatfield, is facing one count of 3rd degree sexual abuse in Winneshiek County District Court. The victim told the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office the abuse happened April 12 in the 3000 block of County Road 14.

Court documents state that Anthony admitted to knowing the victim was under the influence of marijuana and possibly alcohol.

A trial is scheduled to begin on August 28.