Chatfield man arrested after dangerous Rochester pursuit

Scott Tester Scott Tester

Three police vehicles damaged in the chase.

Posted: Dec. 31, 2018 10:24 AM
Updated: Dec. 31, 2018 10:25 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Chatfield man is facing multiple charges after a destructive weekend chase.

Scott Donald Tester, 29, is accused of 1st degree assault-use of deadly force against a peace officer, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle, 1st degree damage to property, reckless driving, and driving after revocation.

Rochester police say they located a stolen pickup truck around 5 am Saturday in an alley in the 200 block of 11th Avenue NE. They set up stop sticks around the vehicle but the truck drove over the stop sticks, deflating the driver’s side rear tire. The truck went right on 7th Street and then down a dead end on 12th Avenue.

Rochester squad cars tried to box the truck in, but it went in reverse and rammed two police vehicles. The truck then drove up on a lawn as another police vehicle tried to stop it and hit a power pole. The pole snapped and landed on top of the truck.

The truck kept going on 7th Street and turned north onto 11th Avenue. Police followed until the truck eventually crashed in a ditch in the 1900 block of Viola Road NE. Officer say that’s when the driver, Tester, was arrested.

The Rochester Police Department says no one was injured in this incident but three squad cars were damaged, one so badly it had to be towed.

Map of police chase.

