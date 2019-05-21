Chatfield man accused of NE Iowa sexual assault

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A Chatfield man is facing a felony sexual assault charge after the victim allegedly denied consent several times.

Damian Anthony, 18, was charged in Winneshiek County after a Fillmore County (MN) deputy reported his office had taken a report of a sexual assault in the 3000 block of County Rd. 14 in northeast Iowa that occurred April 12.

The suspect admitted to knowing the victim was under the influence of marijuana and possibly alcohol, according to court documents.

Anthony also admitted that “he had been too pushy” and the victim did not consent “several times,” documents state.