WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A Chatfield man is facing a felony sexual assault charge after the victim allegedly denied consent several times.
Damian Anthony, 18, was charged in Winneshiek County after a Fillmore County (MN) deputy reported his office had taken a report of a sexual assault in the 3000 block of County Rd. 14 in northeast Iowa that occurred April 12.
The suspect admitted to knowing the victim was under the influence of marijuana and possibly alcohol, according to court documents.
Anthony also admitted that “he had been too pushy” and the victim did not consent “several times,” documents state.
Related Content
- Chatfield man accused of NE Iowa sexual assault
- NE Iowa man accused of felony sexual assault with juvenile
- NE Iowa man accused of assaulting jail staff
- NE Iowa man accused of delivering heroin
- NE Iowa man accused of having sex with 13-year-old
- Drug arrest in NE Iowa
- NE Iowa man facing sex abuse charge
- NE Iowa man facing sex abuse charge
- Chatfield man sentenced for Stewartville crimes
- Chatfield man arrested after dangerous Rochester pursuit
Scroll for more content...