Chatfield has new pharmacy after more than a year without one

CHATFIELD, Minn. - January 2nd was the opening day of the Olmsted Medical Center Chatfield Pharmacy. It's occupying the former space of the Weber and Judd Pharmacy within the Sunshine Foods on Highway 52. The former pharmacy closed in late 2018 after Hy-Vee purchased Weber and Judd. This left Chatfield residents without a hometown pharmacy for a little over a year.

One Chatfield resident tells KIMT he had to drive to Stewartville during the big blizzard last winter in dangerous conditions in order to get his prescriptions.

"Other than just being able to get medications kind of a little more timely, it's kind of a main access point to healthcare in any community is having a pharmacist. You don't really have to schedule an appointment with a pharmacist. You can just kind of show up and most of the time the pharmacist can assist you with any kind of medication needs," explains Chris Dornack, Olmsted Medical Center manager of retail pharmacy services.

Olmsted Medical Center says the process to transfer prescriptions to the Chatfield is simple. Call the pharmacy at 507-867-3989 and the pharmacist will take care of the rest.

The pharmacy is open from 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM Monday through Friday.