Chatfield drug dealer sentenced to probation

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Chatfield woman is sentenced to 30 years of probation for dealing drugs.

Lacey Nicole Manuel, 24, pleaded guilty to 1st degree sale of meth. She was arrested in October 2017 after Rochester police say they observed Manuel take part in a drug deal in East Park. When her vehicle was stopped and searched, officers said they found 31.5 grams of meth and $5,335 in cash.

Manuel was sentenced Wednesday. She must also either do 50 hours of community work service or pay a $500 fine.