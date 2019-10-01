CHATFIELD, Minnesota -- The Gophers crowd was loud early an often, helping propel the Chatfield volleyball team 3-1 over Rushford-Peterson.
Related Content
- Chatfield downs Rushford-Peterson 3-1
- One hurt in Rushford crash
- Two-vehicle collision in Rushford.
- Two-vehicle collision in Rushford
- Nearly 2 years after being vacated, old Rushford Peterson school finds new purpose as a holistic healing center
- Rushford man injured in motorcycle accident
- Final touches to Rushford Veterans Memorial complete
- Rushford driver injured in Winona County crash
- Stewartville vs. Chatfield GBB highlights
- Golden Apple: Jodie Daniels, Chatfield
Scroll for more content...