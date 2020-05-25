Chatfield community holds Memorial Day program 'to remember and respect'

CHATFIELD, Minn. - Even during a pandemic, people are pausing to honor Memorial Day and remember those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The local VFW and American Legion Post 197 in Chatfield honored the fallen with a rifle salute and the playing of "Taps."

"Typically we would have a speaker and a program and our high school band in Potter Auditorium, and it's always been well attended in the past," Chaplain Greg Forbes of the local American Legion said, "but we thought we could make this abbreviated to what you saw here today just to remember and respect."

People in attendance were socially distanced and some were wearing face masks.

Even though the program was brief, those who participated say it's important to honor this holiday for it's true meaning.

"It's more than an opportunity for a backyard picnic or to sit around the fire which we all enjoy doing," Forbes said, "but I have great regard for those who will take an hour out of their day to remember this."