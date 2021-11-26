Chatfield brings home a trophy and KM comes up a bit short in prep football championship games

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Two local teams are hoping to bring home a trophy Friday night.

The Chatfield Gophers took the field against the West Central Ashby Knights for the Class AA Championship game.

The Gophers get the win 14-13.

Coach says his team put in the work this season.

"It's satisfying. There's no other way to put it. Our kids grind hard. They run. They tackle. They're physical. And most of them weren't born with that ability. They worked their tail off. Everybody bought in," says Head Coach Jeff Johnson.

In the Class AAAA Championship, the Kasson-Mantorville Komets took the field against the Hutchinson Tigers.

The Komets came up a bit short, losing 42-14.

One Komets senior says this team never gave up.

"Our team, you know, we didn't quit on each other. We played through the entire game. We didn't point fingers at anyone. we just got outplayed," says Anthony Moe-Tucker.