Chatfield United Methodist Church has volunteers ready to grocery shop for you

CHATFIELD, Minn. - Chatfield United Methodist Church is the community's food shelf on most days. However, as shutdown on stores and businesses continue, they're making sure the older population is still able to get the groceries they need.

The church started this service in anticipation that family members of those senior adults can't go out and shop for them. The two stores participating are Sunshine and Kwik Trip.

Reverend Deborah Collum said once you're assigned a shopper, they will pick up your shopping list and form of payment, which can be a signed blank check, cash or a gift card to either store. Reverend Collum explained a lot of younger adults are stepping forward to help out with the service. "We also have a great group of young people who want to help and really want to be the drivers and the shoppers," said Collum. "I felt like it would be a good way to connect our senior adults with our young people in the community."

They're goal is having a hunger free Chatfield, so Collum explained this fits right in with their vision. "We don't know what the future's gonna look like or how long this is going to go on," said Collum. "So I'm trying to do things preemptively so we're not in a panic when somebody suddenly isn't getting food for whatever reason and their family can no longer help them out."

If you or someone you know is a home bound individual, you can call your church to see if this service is set up through them. If not, Collum said you can contact Chatfield United Methodist Church and they'll get you set up with a shopper. This grocery shopping service will be happening as long as the shutdown continues. You can visit their website for more information.