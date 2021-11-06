Chatfield High School community helps '#BreakTheStigma' surrounding mental health

CHATFIELD, Minn. - Saturday Chatfield High School brought community leaders and youth together to raise awareness for mental health.

A ‘#BreakTheStigma’ tribute wall allowed those to share their stories and write down the names of people who lost their battle to suicide.

Lauren Cole, a Chatfield senior, tells KIMT she lost a classmate in the last year.

“Treat people with kindness, because you don't know if they're struggling on the inside, and it's just really important to offer a kind word or something to encourage them,” Cole says.

Ruth Meirick, Director of the Minnesota Farm Bureau Foundation says farmers and ranch families across the country are being impacted by suicide rates higher than normal. “Every family that I ever talk to about mental health has been impacted by a death by suicide within their family or close friend, it hurts communities, it hurts families.”

She stresses the importance of having a conversation with a loved one who is struggling. Meirick adds, “If we can help make a difference in any way that we possibly can, and oftentimes that comes from awareness, first of all, interaction, conversations - that sometimes are tough - that's how we make a difference in mental health,” Meirick says.

The Chatfield FFA is raising money to host a safe-talk training that will help provide resources to help each other in mental health situations.

The event was free but organizers set a goal to raise $2,500 dollars for the safeTALK training.