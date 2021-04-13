Chatfield High School takes home first place national title in Rube Goldberg contest

CHATFIELD, Minn. - Chatfield High School competed in the 2021 Rube Goldberg contest and took home the first place national title.

Rube Goldberg was known for creating machines to do simple tasks.

It's a chain reaction engineering project using physical sciences to connect things without them touching.

This year's simple task was to shake and pour a box of nerds candy -- in the most complicated way possible.

Chatfield High School's team tells KIMT they won the title three years in a row. Their machine used nearly 70 steps using 6 simple machines - like levers and wedges.

The team spent late nights and weekends - at school working on machines.

Team member Tessa McMahon explains, "There would be days like Thursday or Fridays - when we would be off school - we'd come in, do Rube, maybe go to some other practice or something - and then come back to Rube, and we would just spend the whole day at the school."

“We spent a lot, a lot of time - many late nights, and all weekend working on the machine, so it feels really good that all the time we invested in it actually paid off and we get to see that national championship award,” Team member Abbi Gillespi adds.

This year’s competition was virtual - bringing even more challenges.

"We didn't know for sure when we would compete or when the deadline was - and we had to separate ourselves and we were full distance learning so we couldn't actually come into the school and work on it,” Gillespi explains.

Team member Katie Dorneck says, “It was more exciting last year when we were all in person - but it still feels equally achieving and award winning, to do it online.”

They settled on the theme ‘Sci-ANTS Fair,’ with each member working on an individual booth in accordance with distance learning.

The team tells KIMT it took a lot of rebuilding and redesigning - with the total project being completed in just 2 and a half months.

“It feels really good to have all your hard work pay off,” Team member Lauren Cole says

In addition to winning first place for Division 2 High Schools, Chatfield also took home the award for Best Final Step.