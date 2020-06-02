Chateau Theatre to remain closed until Phase 3 of reopening

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's a historic gem in downtown Rochester. Like all entertainment venues, the Chateau Theatre was forced to close because of the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The Chateau had hoped to reopen in some capacity this week, during Phase 1 of the reopening process. But after reviewing guidelines from Governor Tim Walz, they realized they'll have to wait a bit longer.

"Even though it's a very low touch place right now, you can just come in and look at things, nothing to touch, it's still considered an entertainment complex, so we'll just have to wait until that Phase 3," said Amy Noble Seitz of Exhibits Development Group.

Before the Chateau had to close because of the pandemic, they were featuring the "Dressing the Abbey" exhibit, which showcases 35 costumes from the show Downton Abbey. They're hoping they'll be able to reopen before that exhibit has to move on to somewhere else.