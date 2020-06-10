Chateau Theatre reopens to the community

The historic Chateau Theatre is excited to open its doors once again.

Starting June 10th visitors can tour the Dressing the Abbey Show.

The display consists of 35 handcrafted costumes from the popular PBS series Downtown Abbey.

Thankfully the Chateau’s grand ambassador Amy Seitz says there’s not a lot of changes for visitors since the exhibit is hands-free.

“They can actually walk into the chateau without touching anything,” explained Seitz. “They can see the exhibit. They can see the beautiful, renovated theater without any harm and of course we're using face masks. We're asking visitors to use face masks too.”

The event runs until July 3rd.

You can find more information on ticket pricing here.