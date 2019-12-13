Chateau Theatre launching free admission days

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Supported by Destination Medical Center, operator of the Chateau Theatre Exhibits Development Group is launching Chateau on Us. It's a program offering free admission days to allow people to see The Magical History Tour: A Beatles Memorabilia Exhibition.
The free days will be December 16, 23, and 30 and January 6 from 10 AM to 8 PM.
