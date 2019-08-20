Clear

Chateau Theatre enters new phase

The Chateau Theatre is entering a new phase to make the historic building a cultural destination.

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 11:00 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Chateau Theatre is entering a new phase to make the historic building a cultural destination.
Back in May, Rochester City Council voted to forward with "Exhibits Development Group" or "EDG" to operate the historic theatre. The group was chosen over two other companies because council members say they believe the company will bring something unique by using the theatre for exhibits, similar to a museum.
Today, the group held a sneak peak into their vision of the theater.

Amy Noble Seitz is the founder and says the building will be a rotating exhibit of art, science and culture.

“Nothing will be permanent,” she said.
Karli McElroy works for Rochester Downtown Alliance.
She says this blank canvas is what the Med-City needs.

“It's going to add a lot more life just to this space just a new kind of fresh flavor for what people can expect to see when they come downtown,” she said.

EDG say their they'll be working with the city of Rochester and local cultural groups is to utilize Chateau year-round.

They’re already holding listening sessions in the community and reaching out to local arts organizations to host events at Chateau.

