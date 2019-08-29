Chateau Theatre enters new era

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The historic building is entering a new era, as a cultural destination. The theatre is opening it's doors gearing up for the first show coming this fall. The theatre will have dozens of rotating exhibits.

First up, ”The Beatles Memorabilia Exhibit.”

Amy Nobel Seitz is founder and CEO of EDG, the Chateau's new stewards. She says they chose the exhibit because of The Beatles the love of music.

“Music has no boundaries and so that's really the message of The Beatles too when you really dig into their messages,”she said.

Tickets are available now. The theatre will open in October.