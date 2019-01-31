Clear
Chateau Theater accepting proposals

City leaders are looking to turn the Chateau Theater into a cultural hub.

Posted: Jan. 31, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Chateau Theater is a historic landmark in the med city located in the heart of downtown.
Now DMC and city leaders are looking to give the building a facelift.
Today, there was a public walk through inside the theater for people to see the possibilities of the building.
They’re looking accepting proposals for candidates who would want to make the theater a cultural hub.
DMC and the city are looking for candidates to manage the day-to-day operations of the theatre and work to create a vibrant entertainment, education area.

The proposal deadline is February 15th. 

