Chateau Theater accepting proposals

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Chateau Theater is a historic landmark in the med city located in the heart of downtown.

Now DMC and city leaders are looking to give the building a facelift.

Today, there was a public walk through inside the theater for people to see the possibilities of the building.

They’re looking accepting proposals for candidates who would want to make the theater a cultural hub.

DMC and the city are looking for candidates to manage the day-to-day operations of the theatre and work to create a vibrant entertainment, education area.

The proposal deadline is February 15th.