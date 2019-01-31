ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Chateau Theater is a historic landmark in the med city located in the heart of downtown.
Now DMC and city leaders are looking to give the building a facelift.
Today, there was a public walk through inside the theater for people to see the possibilities of the building.
They’re looking accepting proposals for candidates who would want to make the theater a cultural hub.
DMC and the city are looking for candidates to manage the day-to-day operations of the theatre and work to create a vibrant entertainment, education area.
The proposal deadline is February 15th.
Related Content
- Chateau Theater accepting proposals
- Renovations Happening at Chateau Theatre
- New theater coming to Rochester
- Big Year for Movie Theaters
- Two guilty pleas, only one accepted
- Federal officials accept Iowa's school accountability plan
- Local farmer featured in documentary shown at Clear Lake Theater
- Families flock to movie theaters on Christmas day
- Donations being accepted for Joice library after fire
- Generations come together to talk about accepting all cultures
Scroll for more content...