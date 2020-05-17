Chateau Speedway optimistic about return to racing

LANSING, Minnesota - Chateau Speedway Owner Mark Wytaske was starting to get worried in April about a potential missed season.

"It costs a lot of money to open the gate every friday night and somehow we've got to have that revenue," he said.

Now, there's a growing sense of optimism.

Across the Midwest, race tracks are opening their doors. The new Mason City Motor Speedway was set to return to racing without spectators today. That race was cancelled to due ran.

In South Dakota, Park Jefferson International Speedway continued to hold events without fans in attendance. With tracks opening and some states relaxing their stay-at-home orders, Wytaske said it's a matter of time before they wave the green flag.

"Wisconsin, South Dakota, and Iowa being opened up I got to believe it's just around the corner for us," he said.

He does not, however, they would still need spectators in the stands.

"we've got to have all the identities, the concessions, we've got to have beer," Wytaske said. "I mean we need all that because we are so small."

Mark is still hard at work rennovating the track and hopes fans will pack the bleachers soon.

"I would say they're very, very excited, and I am too," he said.