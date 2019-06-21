Clear

Chateau Spedway inducts first Hall of Fame class in 63 years.

The historic raceway has found a way to honor local legends.

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 11:06 PM
Updated: Jun 21, 2019 11:22 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

LANSING, Minnesota --The Chateau Speedway in Lansing has feautred some of the areas best racing, thrilling fans across Southeastern Minnesota for 63 years. But tonight it was about paying homage to the legends that made their name at the track.

The first annual hall of fame induction night, 15 racers were forever immortalized in the history of the speedway. 

Blooming prairie native Verlin Eaker last raced at Chateau more than 50 years ago. To be on of the first inductees is something special to him.

"It means a lot to me," Eaker said. "It's been that many years ago since we raced, and I'm still walking I'm not under the ground."

Its racing history rooted since the 1950s, induction committee member Klane Dushek said it was difficult to narrow down the innaugural list.

"It was a very tough decision to come up with the first class," Dushek said. "The drivers that are here are really enjoying seeing the guys that they're used to compete with."

Track legends from an older generation of racing came together. Some who hadn't seen one another for decades.

"It's hard to recognize them sometimes ain't seen them for 20-30 years you know," hall-of-famer Mert Williams said. "It's just nice talking to them."

Even though the legends grow older, the memories of the Chateau Speedway live on.

"It brings back memories and of course some old stories come up about different cars and who run who off the track," Dave Bjorge said. "We were really close."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 58°
Tracking our severe weather threat for the end of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

IGHSAU Week 5 Poll

Image

Chateau Speedway inaugural Hall of Fame

Image

Osage vs. Lake Mills

Image

Theatre company buys building

Image

Bike ride moving to Lanesboro

Image

Heroin use in Southern Minnesota

Image

Clear Lake development plans under wraps

Image

Suspicious calls can cost you

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/21

Image

Search for a new Byron High School Principal

Community Events