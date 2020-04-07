Charter Communications raising its minimum wage to $20 an hour

WAITE PARK, Minn. – Charter Communications says it is increasing its minimum wage for all employees to $20 per hour.

This pay hike will start immediately for frontline field technicians and customer call center employees. They will get a $1.50 an hour increase right away with subsequent increases for all employees are making $20 an hour or more by 2022.

During the coronavirus outbreak, Charter has been offering Spectrum Internet up to 100 Mbps for free, including in-home Wi-Fi, to new subscriber households with teachers or K-12 or college students for 60 days, not terminating service for residential or small business customers who face difficult economic circumstances due to COVID, and opening Wi-Fi hotspots for public use. Charter has also provided all employees an additional three weeks flexible paid time to be used for any reason related to COVID-19.

“With our customers facing uncertain times,” says a company statement, “we are working hard to ensure we are rising to the challenge. We are proud to be a company that values our employees, our customers, and the communities we serve.”