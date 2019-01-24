Charles City residents to see an increase in recycling costs

CHARLES CITY, Iowa- The cost of recycling in Charles City is about to go up ranging in costs from $1-$2 depending on the size of your bin.

Charles City residents will start to see the price hike in their March statements. The request was made by Jendro Sanitation with the Charles City City Council giving their approval. City Administrator Steve Diers said he understands what the company is going through.

“At one point they were able to receive a small amount of payment for recycling,” he said. “That dynamic has changed so now they’re paying to get rid of it and paying for transportation costs.”

Diers speculates that tariffs may be part of the equation. In China, once the largest importer of US recyclables, imposed stricter guidelines for what it would accept as recyclable material. As a result, China is taking far less stuff. Tyler Klatt isn’t crying over the hike. He views it as just another burden of home ownership.

“I just bought a house so I’m seeing expenses I didn’t know,” he said. “$1.75 isn’t going to make or break the deal.”