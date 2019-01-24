Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Chill Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Charles City residents to see an increase in recycling costs

Charles City residents to see an increase in recycling costs

Posted: Jan. 24, 2019 10:00 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

CHARLES CITY, Iowa- The cost of recycling in Charles City is about to go up ranging in costs from $1-$2 depending on the size of your bin.
Charles City residents will start to see the price hike in their March statements. The request was made by Jendro Sanitation with the Charles City City Council giving their approval. City Administrator Steve Diers said he understands what the company is going through.
“At one point they were able to receive a small amount of payment for recycling,” he said. “That dynamic has changed so now they’re paying to get rid of it and paying for transportation costs.”
Diers speculates that tariffs may be part of the equation. In China, once the largest importer of US recyclables, imposed stricter guidelines for what it would accept as recyclable material. As a result, China is taking far less stuff. Tyler Klatt isn’t crying over the hike. He views it as just another burden of home ownership.
“I just bought a house so I’m seeing expenses I didn’t know,” he said. “$1.75 isn’t going to make or break the deal.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
-7° wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -11°
Feels Like: -30°
Albert Lea
Clear
-8° wxIcon
Hi: 2° Lo: -13°
Feels Like: -26°
Austin
Clear
-6° wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: -28°
Charles City
Clear
-6° wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -13°
Feels Like: -28°
Rochester
Clear
-9° wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -14°
Feels Like: -32°
We're tracking more blowing snow tonight alongside dangerously cold temperatures.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Business of the Year

Image

Tracking Dangerous Cold and A Potential Snow Storm This Weekend

Image

Free Rides for Federal Workers

Image

Driving in the whipping January winds

Image

Intersection change looks to improve pedestrian safety

Image

Staying safe in the bitter cold

Image

Early Childhood Education Expansion

Image

WX toss to patio

Image

Handling Frigid Temps

Image

Tracking Dangerously Cold Wind Chills

Community Events