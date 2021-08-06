Charles E. Gagnon is leaving his legacy in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A sculpture museum in Rochester is providing more than just art to look at. We're learning the Charles E. Gagnon Sculpture Museum is inspiring and moving people.

Charles, or as some people called him Chuck, wanted to have a purpose in life and he did that by working with his hands. He created Peace Fountain that's been on display in Peace Plaza since 1989. His wife, Arlyn, said he never really had any interest in creating a museum of his artwork.

When he passed away in 2012, that's when Arlyn brought her very own vision to life: turning his studio into a museum. She said he spent years creating these sculptors that have so much meaning behind them. "Everything was inspired by movement. Everything was inspired by human life. Everything was inspired by the way we think, the way we feel, the way we listen to music," she explained. "We're continuing that tradition of listening to music because it inspired Chuck's work."

Arlyn explained she's been able to see Chuck's sculptures have a purpose and inspire people. "I saw that what he had and what he was creating was tremendously important," she said. "It was moving people. it was communicating to people. It was giving them hope."

Arlyn said they have so many exciting projects planned for the future, but one thing that will remain the same is for this museum to be a place of education and peace for all those who visit it.

You can visit the Charles E. Gagnon Sculpture Museum by scheduling an appointment.