Charles City's chase for a title ends in semifinals

FORT DODGE, Iowa - The Charles City softball team got a taste of just how good the competition was in the state quarterfinals on Tuesday. Entering Wednesday's semis as the three seed taking on the two seed, they knew they'd have to bring their best game.

It was a defensive battle throughout the first five innings with both teams preventing opposing runs from scoring.

That suddenly changed in the sixth inning when Ashlyn Hoefy launched a ball over the leftfield fence, scoring the first two runs of the game.

The North Scott Lancers wouldn't have it, scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh to send the game into extra innings.

That was where the Lancers' Sam Lee grounded a ball to left in the ninth inning, scoring the winning run from second, abruptly ending the Comets hopes for a state title, 3-2.

"The championship game - that's been our goal all season and for most of my life," said pitcher, Samantha Heyer. "It's just the way it is. We played hard for nine innings and it just didn't go in our favor."

"It was an amazing season and an amazing game. It's just a big upset," said catcher, Ashlyn Hoeft.

"I'm so proud of this team," said head coach, Brian Bohlen. "They fought hard, they put themselves in a position, and we can still fight for that third-place position."

Charles City (36-4) will play West Delaware (31-11) for third-place on Friday at 4:45 PM.