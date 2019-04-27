Charles City's 'TLC' is looking for new space

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - Since 2001, The Learning Center (also known as TLC) has served more than 1,200 kids. But now, the organization is looking for a new home.

Those at the center will soon be meeting with the Charles City School Board to discuss intention to lease part of the North Grand building that formerly housed the Charles City Middle School. Their current space is limited on space that can restrict certain activities and an increase in rent and food. The new space would provide more room to do more activities, be in close proximity to a gym, and could allow for more children to enroll.

Sue McDonald is not only TLC's coordinator, but she's also had her own children go through the center as part of their early education, and has two grandchildren currently using their services. She says the move would be a much needed benefit for the kids, especially when it's cold outside.

"During the cold snap, it was a little crazy. For those larger motor skills, we had to get very original, come up with unique games, just to get kids out of their rooms, doing other things. Over there, we would have access to the gym."

Director Pam Ost says the move would build on to an already strong relationship with the school district.

"We do shadowing for high school students, we have high school students who work here after school. We've had some that have graduated, gone on to college, and come back and work with us in the summer. So it's all part of a bigger picture."

The proposal is expected to be discussed during the next school board meeting on May 13th.