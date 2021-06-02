Charles City's Prichard steps down as Iowa House Minority Leader

Charles City's Todd Prichard announced Wednesday that he is stepping down as the Iowa House Minority Leader.

“It’s been a great honor to serve as leader of the Iowa House Democrats the last three years. After conversations with my family, it’s time for me to step aside and allow a new member of our caucus to lead. I know my caucus will continue to hold Governor Reynolds and Republican lawmakers accountable and fight for common sense, progressive values at the Statehouse,” said Prichard.

Prichard was elected to his fifth term in the Iowa House last year and will continue to serve out that term.