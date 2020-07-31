Charles City's 'Court of Dreams' hosts comeback classic

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - Nestled in the corn fields outside of Charles City lies the All Iowa Lawn Tennis Club, dubbed the 'Court of Dreams.' While many sports are trying to climb out of this pandemic, the sport of tennis never really slowed down.

"It's kind of an Iowa treasure," court owner Mark Kuhn said.

More than 4,000 miles away from the world's most famous tennis court, the Court of Dreams is still playing tennis during Covid-19, hosting the comeback classic.

A two-day tournament featuring players from all around the country, Kuhn couldn't have been more excited to showcase his facility.

"It's hard to believe a little bit," he said. "Turns out the weather is great and we're just having a great day."

One of the few grass courts in the Midwest, it was an easy choice to host the tourney.

"People love to come here and we love to host them and not many people have played on a grass court or have ever seen one so it's a lot of fun," Kuhn said.

With the pandemic still in full effect, changes were made to make the area safe, including playing without specators.

"Taking temperature checks daily before they come, they sign a waiver," Mark said. "We're doing everything we can to keep it contained."

While Covid-19 has changed things for now, what hasn't changed is Mark's appreciation to the players and fans that keep coming back for more.

"It's very special, it's a great feeling that people love what my family has done," he said. "It was such an enterprise of both of our sons and my wife who have put this together."