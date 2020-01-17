Clear
Charles City's Bread of Life Market closing

Final day of business is February 14th

Posted: Jan 17, 2020 2:39 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - After a little over two years in business, the Bread of Life Market is closing.

Currently, merchandise is being marked down, and whatever is not sold off prior to closing on February 14th will be auctioned off.

The store, which opened in December 2017, serves as an alternative for those who may be on low and reduced incomes, as well as those who may not be able to afford traveling long distances. Co-owner Shelly Tilton says despite advertising, fundraisers and reaching out to local businesses for help and to spread the word, as well as recently relocating the store from their original location on Wisconsin Street to a more accessible and visible location on Grand Avenue, the store was not seeing a large amount of community support to keep the doors open.

"It came to finances. Whenever there was a shortfall...my husband and I, we own the business privately, we're not funded through a church or organization of government...whenever there was a shortfall, the shortfall fell on us. We just didn't have it anymore."

She recognizes the need for a store of its type in the community, and cites a few customers that utilize the store regularly, including one senior citizen who regularly buys pancake mix because it's all he could afford, and a family of four who are currently living in a hotel and buy easy to heat meals.

"It's those type of people that are drastically going to be impacted the most, and that's the part that saddens me."

Tilton says the contents of the store like shelving and freezers will remain intact if anyone has the desire to re-open the store. So far, there have been no offers.

