Charles City woman wanted for 1st-degree burglary arrested after report of suspicious person

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - A woman wanted on a Floyd County warrant for first-degree burglary was taken into custody Tuesday night.
Victoria Lantz, 44, of Charles City, was arrested in the 100 block of 9th Ave. after a report of a suspicious person.
Lantz is accused of knocking on a door in the 200 block of 5th Ave. and asking the occupant if her husband was there.
When told he had just left, Lantz allegedly pushed the door open and pushed the occupant to the ground.
The occupant went to the ER and was diagnosed with a broken wrist as a result of the attack.
