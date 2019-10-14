CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Dealing meth gets a Floyd County woman sentenced to probation.
Tammy Fay Berger, 26 of Charles City, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and was given three to five years of probation Monday. She will also have to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow all recommendations.
Berger was arrested in July for selling meth in the 600 block of S. Main Street in Charles City in October 2018.
Related Content
- Charles City woman sentenced for dealing meth
- Mason City woman sentenced for meth dealing
- Charles City man gets 25-year sentence for dealing meth
- Charles City woman pleads guilty to dealing meth
- Northwood woman sentenced for dealing meth
- Woman sentenced after Charles City knife threat
- Mason City woman sentenced for meth crime
- Rudd woman sentenced for meth
- Rochester woman sentenced for meth
- Charles City woman accused of delivering meth in controlled buy
Scroll for more content...