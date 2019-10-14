Charles City woman sentenced for dealing meth

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Dealing meth gets a Floyd County woman sentenced to probation.

Tammy Fay Berger, 26 of Charles City, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and was given three to five years of probation Monday. She will also have to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow all recommendations.

Berger was arrested in July for selling meth in the 600 block of S. Main Street in Charles City in October 2018.