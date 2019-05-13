Clear

Charles City woman pleads not guilty to violent burglary

Arrested in April after victim suffered a broken wrist.

Posted: May. 13, 2019 1:30 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of a burglary that left someone with a broken bone is pleading not guilty.

Victoria Lantz, 44 of Charles City, is charged with 1st degree burglary. Authorities say she went to a home in the 200 block of 5th Avenue in Charles City on April 18. Lantz allegedly asked the occupant if her husband was there, the pushed open the door and pushed the occupant to the ground.

Authorities say the victim was taken to the ER and diagnosed with a broken wrist as a result of the attack.

Lantz’ trial is set to start on July 9.

