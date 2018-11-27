Clear
Charles City woman pleads not guilty to trying to kill her mother

Authorities say she injected her mother with insulin.

Posted: Nov. 27, 2018 2:37 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County woman accused of trying to kill her mother is pleading not guilty.

Jennifer Katherine Bean, 44 of Charles City, is charged with attempt to commit murder and domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury. She was arrested on November 7 after authorities say injected her mother with insulin.

Court documents state the injection was done without consent and could, if left untreated, have resulted in coma and eventual death. Law enforcement says there was a domestic dispute between Bean and her mother on November 6 and officers responded after a 911 hang up.

Bean’s trial is scheduled to begin on January 8, 2019.

