Charles City woman pleads not guilty to apartment assault

Lakeya Tabor
Lakeya Tabor

Facing up to 25 years in prison.

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 7:20 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County woman is pleading not guilty to 1st degree burglary.

Lakeya Rochelle Tabor, 33 of Charles City, was charged after a June 7 incident where law enforcement says Tabor went to an apartment in the 600 block of 11th Street in Charles City and assaulted someone inside. A criminal complaint was filed against Tabor on June 24 and she was picked up on an outstanding warrant on September 4.

No trial date has been set. 1st degree burglary is a class “B” felony in Iowa, punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

