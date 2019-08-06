Charles City woman pleads guilty to dealing meth

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County woman is pleading guilty to dealing methamphetamine.
Tammy Fay Berger, 26 of Charles City, was arrested on July 12 for selling meth in the 600 block of S. Main Street in October 2018.
She’s now entered a guilty plea to one count of possession with intent to deliver and her sentencing is scheduled for October 14.
