Charles City woman in Houston County crash

SPRING GROVE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A North Iowa woman rolled her vehicle in Houston County Friday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the 37-year-old woman from Charles City was driving east on Highway 44 when she tried to adjust her sun visor and went off a curve. Her car went into the south ditch and rolled. The State Patrol says the woman was wearing her seat belt and suffered what appeared to be very minor injuries.

This accident happened just before 9 am. Mabel EMS and Spring Grove fire and EMS assisted at the scene.