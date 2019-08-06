Clear

Charles City woman gets probation for breaking someone's wrist

Takes plea deal in an April burglary case.

Posted: Aug 6, 2019 7:18 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A plea deal is reached in a Floyd County burglary that left the victim with a broken wrist.

Victoria Lantz, 44 of Charles City, has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of assault causing bodily injury. She’s been given a deferred judgment and one year of self probation. If Lantz successfully completes her sentence, this conviction will be removed from her record.
Lantz was accused of going to a home in the 200 block of 5th Avenue in Charles city on April 18 and pushing someone to the ground.

That person was taken to the ER with a broken wrist bone.

