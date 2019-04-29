Clear

Charles City woman facing arson charge in South Carolina

Ashley Konen (left) and Jonathan Jordan Ashley Konen (left) and Jonathan Jordan

Accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail into a hotel parking lot.

Posted: Apr. 29, 2019 1:28 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

KIMT-TV NEWS 3 – A North Iowa woman and an Eastern Iowa man are in a South Carolina jail after allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail into a motel parking lot.

Ashley Rae Konen, 33 of Charles City, and Jonathan Scott Jordan, 32 of Mechanicville, are facing a charge of arson for an April 19 incident at the White Sands Motel in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. They’re accused of backing onto the parking lot around 8:30 pm and throwing the homemade explosive device. Myrtle Beach police say the Molotov cocktail was not thrown at anyone and the fire it created did not do any damage.

Konen and Jordan were arrested about six hours later, roughly 175 miles away in Mecklenburg County, South Carolina, where they are being held on $100,000 bond and are awaiting extradition back to Myrtle Beach.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 54°
Rochester
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 51°
Tracking an active week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dr. Oz - Diabetes management

Image

My Money - Teaching kids about credit

Image

Tracking an Active Week Ahead

Image

Turbine fire in Worth County

Image

Women of Influence honors local pioneers

Image

People’s Climate March in Rochester

Image

Rochester synagogue remembers antisemitism victims

Image

Tracking a Soggy Week

Image

Saturday's Drake Relays highlights

Image

Drug Take Back Day

Community Events