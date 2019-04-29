Charles City woman facing arson charge in South Carolina

KIMT-TV NEWS 3 – A North Iowa woman and an Eastern Iowa man are in a South Carolina jail after allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail into a motel parking lot.

Ashley Rae Konen, 33 of Charles City, and Jonathan Scott Jordan, 32 of Mechanicville, are facing a charge of arson for an April 19 incident at the White Sands Motel in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. They’re accused of backing onto the parking lot around 8:30 pm and throwing the homemade explosive device. Myrtle Beach police say the Molotov cocktail was not thrown at anyone and the fire it created did not do any damage.

Konen and Jordan were arrested about six hours later, roughly 175 miles away in Mecklenburg County, South Carolina, where they are being held on $100,000 bond and are awaiting extradition back to Myrtle Beach.