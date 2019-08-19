Charles City woman convicted for trying to murder her mother

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A jury has found a Floyd County woman guilty of trying to kill her mother.

Jennifer Katherine Bean, 44 of Charles City, was arrested in November 2018 after authorities say she injected her mother with insulin, something that could have resulted in coma and death if left untreated. Investigators say there was a domestic dispute between Bean and her mother and officers responded after a 911 hang up.

Bean pleaded not guilty to attempted murder. Her trial began August 12 and the defense rested on August 16. Closing arguments were presented Monday morning and deliberations began at 11:05 am. The jury returned its guilty verdict at 1:40 pm.

Bean is being held without bail in the Floyd County Jail until her sentencing on September 30.