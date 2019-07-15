Clear

Charles City woman accused of delivering meth in controlled buy

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - A Charles City woman is facing a felony drug charge for allegedly selling methamphetamine to a CI.

Tammy Berger, 26, was arrested Friday for delivery of a controlled substance.

Berger allegedly sold meth during a controlled buy in the 600 block of S. Main St. in Oct. of 2018.

The product was sent to the DCI lab in Ankeny and tested positive for meth.

