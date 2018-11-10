Charles City woman accused of attempted murder

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County woman is accused of attempted murder for injecting someone with insulin.

Jennifer Katherine Bean, 44 of Charles City was arrested Wednesday. According to court documents, Bean injected her female victim with insulin on Tuesday. Authorities say the injection was done without the victim’s consent and, if untreated, could have resulted in a coma and eventual death.

Bean is also accused of trying to stop her victim from contacting anyone to ask for help and when the victim did make a 911 call, authorities say Bean hung up and then took the phone.

Attempted murder if a class “B” felony in Iowa, punishable by up to 25 years in prison.