Charles City teen sentenced for carrying weapons

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County teen accused of threatening people while carrying a firearm gets a deferred judgment.

Jamal Brandon Smith, 19 of Charles City, pleaded guilty to carrying weapons for an incident on August 27, 2020. Authorities say he approached a group of people, shouting and making threats to the group while Smith was carrying a long gun.

Smith has been sentenced to two years of supervised probation and must pay a $855 fine. If he satisfies all the terms of his sentence, this conviction will be removed from his record.