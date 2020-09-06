Charles City teen sentenced for arson and vandalism

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County teen who pleaded guilty to arson and vandalism gets a deferred judgment.

Charles Armstrong Jr., 17 of Charles City, was one of three young males accused of setting fire to a train car on March 23 and damaging the windows of several vehicles along E Street. Court documents state over $1,500 in damage was done to the train car.

Armstrong pleaded guilty in adult court to 2nd degree arson and 2nd degree criminal mischief. He was sentenced to three to five years of probation and must pay restitution. If he successfully completes his probation, this conviction will be removed from Armstrong’s record.