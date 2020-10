CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A trial is scheduled for a Floyd County teen accused of intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

Jamal Brandon Smith, 18 of Charles City, entered a not guilty plea Tuesday. He’s accused of approaching a group of people on August 27, shouting and making threats to the group while carrying a long gun.

Victims told police they expected Smith to use the gun and were afraid for their lives.

Smith’s trial is set to begin on December 17.