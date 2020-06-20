Charles City teen pleads guilty to arson and vandalism

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered by a teenager accused of arson and vandalism in Floyd County.

Charles Armstrong Jr., 17 of Charles City, was accused of being one of three young males who on March 23 set fire to a train car and damaged the windows of several vehicles along E Street in Charles City. Court documents state over $1,500 in damage was done to the train car.

Armstrong’s case was moved to adult court and he has now pleaded guilty to 2nd degree arson and 2nd degree criminal mischief. His sentencing is scheduled for August 31.