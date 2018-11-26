Charles City teen injured in rollover

PLAINFIELD, Iowa – A Floyd County driver is hurt after a Bremer County rollover.

It happened just before 7:30 am Monday on Highway 218, south of Plainfield. The Iowa State Patrol says Nyjaya Foster, 18 of Charles City, was driving north, went out of control and entered the median, then rolled several times before coming to a stop in the southbound lanes of 218.

Foster was transported to Waverly Hospital for treatment. The State Patrol says Foster’s life was saved by wearing a seat belt.