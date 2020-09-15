Charles City teen arrested for intimidation with a dangerous weapon

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County teen is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

Authorities say Jamal Brandon Smith, 18 of Charles City, approached a group of people in the 400 block of Hudlin Street in Charles City on August 27. Court documents state Smith was carrying a long gun and shouting and making threats to the group.

People in the group told police they feared for their lives and expected Smith to use the gun in his hands.

Smith was arrested Monday around 4:44 pm when Charles city police were called to the area of North Grand Avenue and 6th Avenue to deal with people fighting. Smith was taken into custody and a 17-year-old was charged with disorderly conduct.