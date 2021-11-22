Charles City teacher resigns over questionable class reading material

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – An 8th grade teacher has resigned after parental complaints about language in some reading material.

The Charles City Board of Education voted Monday to approve a resignation agreement with Alecia Feckers. The vote came after an investigation by school district officials.

The Charles City Press has reported some parents complained about vulgar language and transphobic and homophobic slurs in reading material assigned to an 8th grade class. Middle school principal Joe Taylor told the Press the material had been selected by the teacher and not approved by the school district.

KCHA reports that the parents of about 120 students were contacted as part of the investigation into this matter.