CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County agriculture teacher is named a finalist for “Ag Educator of the Year.”
Jim Lundberg of Charles City High School was awarded a $500 prize and a plaque Friday and will now have a chance to be named Iowa’s Ag Educator of the Year in April and get $3,000 for future educational efforts.
The insurance company Nationwide is selecting 32 teachers from California, Illinois, Iowa, Ohio and Pennsylvania as finalists for the “Golden Owl Award.” One finalist from each state will be chosen as a grand prize winner.
Related Content
- Charles City teacher is finalist for 'Ag Educator of the Year'
- Charles City announces 3 finalists for next superintendent
- Charles City Survey
- Collision in Charles City
- Collision in Charles City
- 50 years since devastation hit Charles City
- Finalists named for Kasson City Administrator
- Several fires in Charles City
- Heroin arrest in Charles City
- Charles City names new superintendent
Scroll for more content...