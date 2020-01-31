Clear
Charles City teacher is finalist for 'Ag Educator of the Year'

In the running for a $3,000 prize.

Posted: Jan 31, 2020 8:08 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County agriculture teacher is named a finalist for “Ag Educator of the Year.”

Jim Lundberg of Charles City High School was awarded a $500 prize and a plaque Friday and will now have a chance to be named Iowa’s Ag Educator of the Year in April and get $3,000 for future educational efforts.

The insurance company Nationwide is selecting 32 teachers from California, Illinois, Iowa, Ohio and Pennsylvania as finalists for the “Golden Owl Award.” One finalist from each state will be chosen as a grand prize winner.

