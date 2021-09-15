Charles City teacher gets 'Unsung Hero' award for STEM lab project

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A financial planning company has named a Charles City educator one of its “Unsung Heroes.”

Diane Sande, a teacher at Lincoln Elementary in Charles City, has received a $2,000 award from Voya Financial. The company says its Unsung Heroes program has awarded grants to K-12 educators in the United States for 25 years to honor their innovative teaching methods, creative educational projects, and their ability to positively influence the children they teach.

“Educators have faced unprecedented challenges during this past year and, more than ever, need support as they work to develop today’s students into tomorrow’s leaders,” says Angela Harrell, Voya’s chief diversity and corporate responsibility officer and president, Voya Foundation. “Our Unsung Heroes program helps bring to life educators’ innovative teaching ideas to enrich the learning experience and better prepare our nation’s children for a rapidly changing workplace.

The company says it has given educators $5.8 million through this program.

“This year, educators like Diane Sande have had to be particularly innovative to find new and creative ways to reach students to help keep them engaged during challenging times,” adds Harrell. “We are proud to support educators across the country as they go above and beyond to ensure they are connecting with their students with innovative approached to learning.”

Voya Financial says Sande was awarded for her “STEM Innovation Lab” idea, which focuses on setting up an elementary Science, Technology, Engineering and Math lab so students can begin to learn problem-solving and innovation at a young age. The new STEM lab, created with resources from the Voya grant, will provide students with a separate classroom, equipped with resources to help them focus on engineering design, problem solving, pitching ideas and innovation.